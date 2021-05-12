Contentos Market Capitalization Tops $81.29 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $81.29 million and $11.70 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,294,431 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

