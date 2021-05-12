Contrasting Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Science Applications International 0 2 5 0 2.71

Creative Realities currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.45 $1.04 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.81 $226.00 million $5.66 15.71

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18% Science Applications International 2.99% 25.09% 6.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Creative Realities on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

