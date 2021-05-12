Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,614. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.