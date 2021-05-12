Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,614. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.