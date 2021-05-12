CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Director Purchases $10,070.00 in Stock

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Director David Loeb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $10,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,922.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 138,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,101. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

