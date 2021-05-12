Coreto (COR) Tops One Day Volume of $213,343.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $213,343.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00550493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00070405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00246655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004003 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.33 or 0.01159211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033379 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

