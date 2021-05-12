Cormark Raises Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.20

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:SGI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.76. The company had a trading volume of 106,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,027. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$92.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.