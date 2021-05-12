Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.50. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 10,900 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

