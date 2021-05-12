Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 1,258,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,696. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
