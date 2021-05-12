Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 664,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,170. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

