Cornichon (CORN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $5,065.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00601412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00073390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.01245752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01012730 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,139,714 coins and its circulating supply is 17,897,865 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

