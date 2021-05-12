Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $72,894.72 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84.

Shares of CVET stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,059. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,958,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

