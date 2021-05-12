COVIR.IO Price Tops $80.25 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $7,680.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for approximately $80.25 or 0.00157639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.