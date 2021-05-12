CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $551,442.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.58 or 0.00726885 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005655 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.54 or 0.02231389 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.