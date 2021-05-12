Craig Hallum Lowers Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $105.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

KRNT opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.94 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,205,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

