Cream Finance (CREAM) Hits Market Cap of $83.43 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.35 or 0.00243346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $83.43 million and $14.27 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

