Cream Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Cream has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $37,438.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,576.46 or 1.01711375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00048251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $834.61 or 0.01527425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00727287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.58 or 0.00392710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00215213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.