Creative Realities (CREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

