Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.16

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 21623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%.
About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
