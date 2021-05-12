Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.16

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 21623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

