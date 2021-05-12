Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 38,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,349. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

