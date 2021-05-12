Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.353 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
