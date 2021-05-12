Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.353 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

