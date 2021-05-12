Credit Suisse Group Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $125.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PRU stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. 61,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -288.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

