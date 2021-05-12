Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $82.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

