Credit Suisse Group Increases ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $12.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of ADT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,182. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ADT by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,015 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ADT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ADT by 1,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 1,074,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

