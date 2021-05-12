Credit Suisse Group Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.89.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

