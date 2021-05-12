Credit Suisse Group Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,849. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a market cap of C$49.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

