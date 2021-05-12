Credit Suisse Group Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

