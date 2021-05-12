Credit Suisse Group Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of SR stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
