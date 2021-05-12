Credit Suisse Group Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

