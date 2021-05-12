Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARKAY. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

