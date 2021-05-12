Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0916 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Credits has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

