Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Trimmed by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lowered its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Cree comprises 12.4% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned about 0.11% of Cree worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,102. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

