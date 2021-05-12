CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 253.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.