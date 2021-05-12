CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.
CRH stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
