Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $45.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

