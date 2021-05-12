Critical Contrast: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.38 $17.69 million $0.95 19.80 Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.62 $183.86 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% Gazit Globe -11.05% -3.97% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

