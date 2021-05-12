Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.33 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $626.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

