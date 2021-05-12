Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.