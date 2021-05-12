CryptoBonusMiles Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $2.80 million and $214,031.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

