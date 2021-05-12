Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $191,663.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,472,260 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

