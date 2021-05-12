CSFB Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.25.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,217. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.41.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 over the last three months.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

