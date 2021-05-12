CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.57. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 50,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

