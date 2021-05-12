CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.