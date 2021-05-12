CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

CTIC stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

