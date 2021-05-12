CUE Protocol Market Cap Hits $847,159.80 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $111.22 or 0.00219475 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $847,159.80 and $27,786.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00632666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00073596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00240901 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.01239657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00036068 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

