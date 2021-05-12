Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 5,436,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,347,719 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 65,067,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,468 shares in the last quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. now owns 7,993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 368,881 shares during the period. Greywolf Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

