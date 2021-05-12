Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.100-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $133.37.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.