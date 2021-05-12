CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 92.6% Lower Over Last Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 86.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 92.6% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $68,341.06 and approximately $217.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00649366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002457 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

