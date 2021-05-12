Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Sells $249,841.62 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62.

Richard A. Ehst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52.

CUBI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

