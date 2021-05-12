cVault.finance Reaches One Day Volume of $58,808.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $87.99 million and $58,808.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $8,799.46 or 0.16289847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

