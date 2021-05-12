CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

