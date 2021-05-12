CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.02

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $21.94. CVR Energy shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 656,943 shares traded.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

