CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $56,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 132,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

